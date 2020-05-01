Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $77.25. 1,785,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,328. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

