Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 9,736,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,228,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

