Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 25.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,331.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 10.5% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.30. 440,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

