Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,878 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $110.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,247. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

