Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 25,586 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Allied Motion Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 1.91% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 58,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,926. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

