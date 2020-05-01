Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases Shares of 74,750 Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000.

XMLV traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 28,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,641. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

