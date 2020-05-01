Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,067. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

