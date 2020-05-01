Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 420,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.89. The company had a trading volume of 132,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,333. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

