Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,666. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

