Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 280 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after buying an additional 549,303 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after buying an additional 1,913,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,112,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $76.18. 2,861,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

