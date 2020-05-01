Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 2,876 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.15 on Friday, hitting $130.31. 43,727,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,114,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

