Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Capital International Investors grew its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the period.

NYSE BWXT traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 29,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,370. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

