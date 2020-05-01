Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 3,846 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

ABT stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 674,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

