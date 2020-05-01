Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 385 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $81.52. 3,221,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,318. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

