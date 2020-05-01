Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 5,717 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 38.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 9,982.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 157,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

KR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 805,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,476,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

