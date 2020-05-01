Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 71,407 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,407 shares during the period. KVH Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth $4,174,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KVH Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 47,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $177.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $99,420. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

