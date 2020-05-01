Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TH Data Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.48. 22,109,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,583,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.67. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

