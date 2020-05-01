Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 3.0% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,313,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008,346. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

