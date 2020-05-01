Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 23,241 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.78. 4,179,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

