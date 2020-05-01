Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 4,669 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

SDY stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.41. 1,044,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,737. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

