Investment Partners LTD. Buys 76,383 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 284.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 78,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 61,193 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.1% during the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 756,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 433,369 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 840.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,692,045 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

