Investment Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 10,746 Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timkensteel by 1,403.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 429,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,307. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

