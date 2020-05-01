Investment Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.69. 2,592,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,264. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average is $160.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

