Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.55. 13,486,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

