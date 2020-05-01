Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.68. 334,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,601. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $163.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

