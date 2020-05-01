Investment Partners LTD. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. 1,878,498 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

