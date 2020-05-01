Investment Partners LTD. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.75. 4,811,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,003,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

