Investment Partners LTD. Has $356,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.82 on Thursday, hitting $292.47. 7,629,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,069. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

