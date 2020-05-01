Investment Partners LTD. Has $877,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,790,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,524,908. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

