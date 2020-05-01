Investment Partners LTD. Invests $58,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

F stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 93,077,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,038,414. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.