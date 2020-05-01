Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in 3M were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.92. 3,664,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,150. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $192.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

