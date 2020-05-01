Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.29. 43,487,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,028,609. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.