Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 235 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nike were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

