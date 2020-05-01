Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 63,720 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 381.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,963,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,663,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 634,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 573,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $430,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,119,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,934.

NYSE PPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 382,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,434. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

