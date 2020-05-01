Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 3,477,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,882. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

