Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,588 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 4,053,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,611,139. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

