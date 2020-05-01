Investment Partners LTD. Sells 3,999 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.67. 2,990,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

