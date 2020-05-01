Investment Partners LTD. Sells 752 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.57. 49,613,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,145,234. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

