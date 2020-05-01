Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $4.00 on Thursday, hitting $132.24. 950,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.