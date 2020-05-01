Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on May 26th

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investors Bancorp to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

ISBC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 72,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,975. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub restated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

