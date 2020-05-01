Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Compass Point

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $13.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub restated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ISBC stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.31. 2,904,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

