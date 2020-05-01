Investors Buy High Volume of Covetrus Call Options (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 509 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average volume of 53 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 81.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 76.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. 36,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,514. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

