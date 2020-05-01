Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,030 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,920% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $285,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 2,067,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.