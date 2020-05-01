Investors Buy Large Volume of Barclays Put Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the typical volume of 146 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCS. Societe Generale lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,319,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,544. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.3214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 595,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 468,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

