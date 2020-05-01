Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 13,338 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 630% compared to the typical volume of 1,827 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 112,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.