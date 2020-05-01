Iowa State Bank Acquires 3,415 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Metlife were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 643,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

