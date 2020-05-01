Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,409,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 1,289,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,937,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,300,000 after acquiring an additional 855,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 316,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after purchasing an additional 743,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,846,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195,525 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.