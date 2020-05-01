Iowa State Bank Buys 821 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $7,579,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 80.3% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,991. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.