Iowa State Bank Cuts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 221,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 638,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,424,796. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

