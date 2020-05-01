Iowa State Bank Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,944. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.91, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.